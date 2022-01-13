Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stake Reduced by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,229 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,064,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 36,193 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1,003.0% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 159,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMRC. Stephens began coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $38.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

