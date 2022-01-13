Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.07 Million

Brokerages expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will post sales of $170.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $169.13 million to $171.00 million. Bank of Hawaii reported sales of $164.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year sales of $669.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $668.85 million to $670.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $676.94 million, with estimates ranging from $674.38 million to $679.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

NYSE BOH traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $90.84. 148,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,086. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.85. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $75.68 and a 1-year high of $99.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 48.61%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 59,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

