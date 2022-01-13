Bank of America Raises Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $205.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised Teradyne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.60.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $162.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $104.05 and a 52-week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.53%.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $243,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,465 shares of company stock worth $5,658,186 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 0.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

