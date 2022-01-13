Bank of America Lowers Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $19.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank cut Marathon Oil from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $18.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 3.02. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 519.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,414 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4,354.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,352,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,163 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 386.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,174 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,951,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 14.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,836 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

