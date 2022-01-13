Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Trading Up 4.8%

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $31.00. Approximately 1,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 391,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TBBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.88.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bancorp news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 6.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,411 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bancorp by 43.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 519,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,232,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

