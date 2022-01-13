Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $13.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bakkt’s FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bakkt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BKKT opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. Bakkt has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $50.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54.

In other Bakkt news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 113,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $1,118,300.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Bakkt Company Profile

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

