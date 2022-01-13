Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 13.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKR. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.62. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 86.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 313.04%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $348,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $729,511.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,519,244 shares of company stock worth $1,187,981,677 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

