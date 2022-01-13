BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $557.90

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 557.90 ($7.57) and traded as high as GBX 572.80 ($7.78). BAE Systems shares last traded at GBX 572 ($7.76), with a volume of 7,523,385 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BAE Systems to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 645 ($8.76) to GBX 555 ($7.53) in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($9.09) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.14) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.74) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 613.80 ($8.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of £18.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 555 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 558.13.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

