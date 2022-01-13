B. Riley Weighs in on First Commonwealth Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will earn $1.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 17.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 51.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 35,957 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

