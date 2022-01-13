B. Riley Comments on Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $10.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.00. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $245.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CUBI. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $69.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $20.97 and a one year high of $76.13.

In related news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $3,722,153.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 57.8% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

