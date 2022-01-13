Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.04 and last traded at $25.04. 620 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12.

Axfood AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AXFOF)

Axfood AB engages in retail and wholesale of food through store chains. It operates through the following operating segments: Willys, Hemköp, Snabbgross, and Dagab. The Willys segment is Sweden’s discount grocery chain with a wide and deep assortment in Group-owned stores and online. The Hemköp segment offers through its Group-owned stores, franchise stores and online business an attractively priced and wide assortment with a rich offering of fresh products.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Axfood AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axfood AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.