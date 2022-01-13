Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.60.

AXTA stock opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 916,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after acquiring an additional 680,566 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,426,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,445,000 after purchasing an additional 954,830 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,051,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,550,000 after purchasing an additional 184,806 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,118,000. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

