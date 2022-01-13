AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.80

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.80 and last traded at $31.77, with a volume of 81730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.19.

AXAHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AXA from €29.00 ($32.95) to €29.50 ($33.52) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

