Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,068 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $260.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.51. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.83.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

