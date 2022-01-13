Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 2,524 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 25.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,295 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Oracle by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,981 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $88.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $235.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

