Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 2,192 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,111,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,600,351,000 after buying an additional 314,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,941,168,000 after buying an additional 2,035,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,961,000 after buying an additional 669,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,502,000 after buying an additional 1,052,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,251,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,149,000 after buying an additional 642,620 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $84.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.26. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

