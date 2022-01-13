Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,714,000 after buying an additional 7,835,693 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $482,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 74.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,098,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,495,000 after purchasing an additional 893,913 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $238.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

