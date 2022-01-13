AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.71.

AVPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AvePoint in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other AvePoint news, CEO Tianyi Jiang acquired 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,770.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sophia Wu sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $246,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $6.41 on Thursday. AvePoint has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $53.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvePoint will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

