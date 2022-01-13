Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 389,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 243,924 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $18,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Avangrid by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Avangrid by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid stock opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.54. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.32.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGR shares. Mizuho cut shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

