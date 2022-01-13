Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Up 2,338.9% in December

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,600 shares, a growth of 2,338.9% from the December 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 535,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,994. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.
Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile
See Also: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.