Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Up 2,338.9% in December

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,600 shares, a growth of 2,338.9% from the December 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 535,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,994. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc is a mineral exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. The firm focuses on metals and mineral deposits including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

