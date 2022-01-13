Avalanche Price Tops $91.59 on Top Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $22.38 billion and $737.60 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $91.59 or 0.00213861 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00045456 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.53 or 0.00463559 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00076102 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011054 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,891,290 coins and its circulating supply is 244,353,892 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

