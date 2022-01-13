AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in AutoZone by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in AutoZone by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,525 shares of company stock worth $20,958,078 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,052.88 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,111.71 and a 52 week high of $2,110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,950.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,745.14.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $18.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,004.59.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

