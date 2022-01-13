AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Position Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of AutoNation worth $8,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AN. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 70.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,527,000 after purchasing an additional 306,185 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 63.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,369,000 after acquiring an additional 198,809 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter worth about $12,697,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 93.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 265,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,129,000 after acquiring an additional 128,096 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in AutoNation by 329.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 110,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,511,000 after acquiring an additional 85,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $6,279,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 575,626 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,033. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AN. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $112.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.64 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.81.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

