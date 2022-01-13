Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5,857.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,251 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,716 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 177,987 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,954,000 after purchasing an additional 46,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $269.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.55. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.41. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.05 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.31.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

