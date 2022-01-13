Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,630.00

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,630 ($22.13) and last traded at GBX 1,615 ($21.92), with a volume of 76841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,560 ($21.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,177.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,023.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £254.65 million and a P/E ratio of -183.53.

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Tobin acquired 140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,030 ($13.98) per share, for a total transaction of £1,442 ($1,957.38). Also, insider Steven Smith bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,075 ($14.59) per share, for a total transaction of £107,500 ($145,921.00). Insiders purchased 24,640 shares of company stock valued at $25,364,200 in the last three months.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.