AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $77.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

ATRC traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.93. 183,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,980. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 1.15. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $52.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.55.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $108,304.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $323,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,864 shares of company stock valued at $867,883. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,886,000 after buying an additional 819,636 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AtriCure by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 1,070.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in AtriCure by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,459 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

