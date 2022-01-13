Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

Get Athenex alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $1.14 on Monday. Athenex has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Athenex had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.71%. The company had revenue of $32.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jinn Wu purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $60,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,530. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 3,999.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,365 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Athenex by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 19,166 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Athenex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Athenex by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,735,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,118,000 after buying an additional 486,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Athenex by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. 40.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

Read More: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athenex (ATNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.