Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assure Holdings Corp. works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services which support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Get Assure alerts:

IONM stock remained flat at $$5.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.31 million, a P/E ratio of -20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98. Assure has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64.

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 million. Assure had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Assure will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assure stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Assure at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assure (IONM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.