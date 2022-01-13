Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,700.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASBFY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Associated British Foods from 2,900.00 to 2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS ASBFY traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $29.20. The stock had a trading volume of 38,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.18. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4151 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 1.89%.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

