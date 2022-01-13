Asset Planning Services Ltd. Sells 235 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 2.5% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 55,932 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $280.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,010. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $232.55 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.66.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

