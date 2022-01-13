Asset Planning Services Ltd. Sells 175 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter.

IWB stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $260.88. The company had a trading volume of 57,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,653. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.08 and a 12-month high of $267.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.33.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

