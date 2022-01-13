ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASAZY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cheuvreux upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.82. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 25.45%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.