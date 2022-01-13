ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $815.71.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $742.17 on Thursday. ASML has a 1 year low of $501.11 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The firm has a market cap of $304.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $798.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $786.26.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

