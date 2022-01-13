Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $217.86.

ABG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period.

NYSE ABG traded down $9.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.74. The company had a trading volume of 429,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $137.96 and a 1-year high of $230.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.97.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

