Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) Short Interest Update

Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a growth of 563.0% from the December 15th total of 16,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 139,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,703. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90. Artisan Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.29.

Artisan Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,017,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $992,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Acquisition

Artisan Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Artisan Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

