Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ARLO. BWS Financial upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

ARLO opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.20. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $816.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.71.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $111.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $395,000 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

