Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “
ARKO stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.25. Arko has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Arko during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Arko during the second quarter worth about $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Arko during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Arko during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arko during the second quarter worth about $356,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Arko
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
