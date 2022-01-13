Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Get Arko alerts:

ARKO stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.25. Arko has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arko will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Arko during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Arko during the second quarter worth about $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Arko during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Arko during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arko during the second quarter worth about $356,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arko (ARKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.