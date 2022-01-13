Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda Sells 40,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $5,118,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Friday, December 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 106 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.41, for a total transaction of $56,541.46.

NYSE ANET opened at $133.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.78. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 138.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,730 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 367.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,573,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,197,000 after purchasing an additional 590,608 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,075.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 282,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,171,000 after purchasing an additional 258,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 81.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,147,000 after purchasing an additional 257,903 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.56.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.