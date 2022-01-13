Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

ARBK has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,600,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at about $3,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $1,354,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $5,200,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $6,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

