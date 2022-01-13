Aragon Court (ANJ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $88,025.00

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. Aragon Court has a market cap of $38.86 million and approximately $88,025.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon Court coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aragon Court Profile

Aragon Court (CRYPTO:ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

