Apron Network Price Reaches $0.0209 on Exchanges (APN)

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 12th. Apron Network has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $167,018.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Apron Network has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One Apron Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00060383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Apron Network

Apron Network is a coin. It launched on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

