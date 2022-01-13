AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Now Covered by Analysts at Cannonball Research

Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APP. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AppLovin from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.06.

NYSE APP opened at $84.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.91. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $116.09.

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $4,025,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $677,089,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,205,026 shares of company stock valued at $752,660,657 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,345,000. Keenan Capital LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,130,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

