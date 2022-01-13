Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Barclays

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $90.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist raised Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Appian from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.43.

Appian stock opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.93 and a beta of 1.72. Appian has a 52-week low of $57.26 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.29.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Appian will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $295,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $387,884.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619 over the last three months. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Appian by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,521,000 after acquiring an additional 750,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Appian by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,926,000 after purchasing an additional 407,385 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Appian by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 669,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,289,000 after purchasing an additional 365,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Appian by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,974,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,737,000 after purchasing an additional 139,054 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Appian by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 111,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

