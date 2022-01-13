Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APOG. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $50.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -57.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.63 million. Apogee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $156,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.