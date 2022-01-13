ApeSwap Finance Market Cap Hits $65.46 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001747 BTC on exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $65.46 million and $3.14 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00061119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00075461 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.59 or 0.07640486 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,713.75 or 1.00028984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00068078 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 87,734,717 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

