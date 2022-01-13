APA (NASDAQ:APA) Given New $37.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APA. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank raised APA from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.61.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. APA has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 4.73.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that APA will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in APA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in APA by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in APA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in APA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in APA by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

