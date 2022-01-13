Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Trading Up 3.7%

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY)’s stock price shot up 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.84. 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82.

Aozora Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AOZOY)

Aozora Bank, Ltd. engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Individual Sales Group, Corporate Sales Group, Financial and Regional Corporation Sales Group, Special Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group. The Individual Sales Group handles deposits for individual customers, sales of investment trusts and insurance, and other financial services.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Aozora Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aozora Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.