Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,239.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANFGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1,059.00 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of ANFGF stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

