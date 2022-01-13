Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,000 by Analysts at Barclays

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,550 ($34.61) to GBX 3,000 ($40.72) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,010 ($40.86) to GBX 2,960 ($40.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,700 ($50.22) to GBX 3,300 ($44.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,210 ($43.57) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($44.79) to GBX 3,500 ($47.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($51.58) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,230 ($43.84).

AAL opened at GBX 3,327 ($45.16) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,928.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,934.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of £44.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.29. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,321 ($31.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,509 ($47.63).

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($39.32) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,297.37). In the last three months, insiders have bought 221 shares of company stock worth $640,067.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

