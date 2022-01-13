Analyzing enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) and Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) and Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares enVVeno Medical and Boston Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio enVVeno Medical $30,000.00 2,092.43 -$9.14 million N/A N/A Boston Scientific $9.91 billion 6.38 -$82.00 million $0.73 60.84

enVVeno Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boston Scientific.

Profitability

This table compares enVVeno Medical and Boston Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enVVeno Medical N/A -31.95% -30.31% Boston Scientific 9.45% 12.73% 6.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.3% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Boston Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for enVVeno Medical and Boston Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enVVeno Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Boston Scientific 0 2 9 1 2.92

Boston Scientific has a consensus price target of $49.90, indicating a potential upside of 12.37%. Given Boston Scientific’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boston Scientific is more favorable than enVVeno Medical.

Risk & Volatility

enVVeno Medical has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats enVVeno Medical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

enVVeno Medical Company Profile

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Deep venous CVI occurs when valves inside of the deep veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in insufficient blood being returned to the heart. The malfunctioning vein valves cause blood to flow backwards (reflux) and pool in the lower leg, increasing the pressure within the veins of the leg (venous hypertension). In the most severe cases, CVI can lead to venous ulcers (open skin sores) that become chronic and difficult to heal. The VenoValve is implanted in the femoral vein and works as a replacement venous valve, designed to reduce reflux and venous hypertension, and to restore proper directional blood flow back to the heart. With severe deep venous CVI impacting an estimated 2.4 million people in the U.S., who have no effective treatment options, the VenoValve has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. clinical trial.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities. The Cardiovascular segment comprises of technologies or diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular disorders including structural heart conditions. The MedSurg segment focuses on Endoscopy, which provides devices to diagnose and treat a broad range of gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions with innovative and invasive technologies. The company was founded by John E. Abele and Pete Michael Nicholas on June 29, 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

